Watch all of Dustin Poirier’s finishes ahead of UFC 264 (Video)

UFC has released a video documenting all of Dustin Poirier‘s finishes with the promotion heading into UFC 264 this weekend.

For over a decade now we’ve all seen “The Diamond” thrive at the highest level in the Ultimate Fighting Championship at both featherweight and lightweight. Of course, while he may be viewed as one of the very best in the game right now, he’s also had to endure some setbacks – but that’s not what the enclosed video is about.

It’s about reminding the world that Dustin Poirier is a scary man and when he wants to, he can turn on the style better than most.

It’s difficult to pick a favourite finish from the UFC run of Poirier but for many, his latest win over Conor McGregor stands out quite significantly. The Irishman had managed to get the better of him at 145 pounds but when they both made the move up, it was Poirier who had his hand raised.

The two will head into battle in the main event of UFC 264 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor is expected to bring back some elements of the trash talk game that first got him to the dance, whereas Poirier needs to be calm and collected – overcoming the dislike he has for fight week commitments.

In order to pass some time this week, though, we’d recommend giving the above video a watch – because nobody knows how much longer we’ll be able to see someone like Dustin competing at the highest level in mixed martial arts.

