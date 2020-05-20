Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father placed in a medically-induced coma due to COVID-19

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been put into a medically induced coma in Moscow. The news was confirmed by the champion’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz through ESPN on Tuesday.

Abdelaziz confirmed that Abdulmanap was transported from his home in Dagestan to Moscow by airlift earlier this month. Khabib also recently revealed that his father underwent heart surgery stemming from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I can confirm Khabib’s father is in a medically induced coma,” Abdelaziz said. “Khabib has been in contact with Vladimir Putin over the last several days, and he has promised Khabib’s father will receive the best medical treatment available.”

Russian President Putin is an avid sportsman and has shown his support for the Russian lightweight champion and his MMA achievements. He has met Khabib and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov on several occasions since “The Eagle” joined the UFC roster and climbed the ranks to become the undisputed 155-pound champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed that over 20 members of his family have contracted the coronavirus. He addressed the ongoing situation during an Instagram live stream on Monday. He described his father’s hospitalization as a “very difficult situation, very difficult.”

“Khabib’s No. 1 message to people around the world right now is to stay at home, to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said Ali Abdelaziz.

UFC president Dana White publicly sent well-wishes to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, who he credits for the fighter’s rise to success. Even The Eagle’s scheduled opponent, Tony Ferguson put their rivalry on hold to send his support to Nurmagomedov.

The lightweight champion was scheduled to defend his title against Ferguson in April but ultimately withdrew due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic. On social media, “El Cucuy” showed his respect to both Khabib and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Even Nurmagomedov’s longstanding rival, Conor McGregor revealed he is praying for Abdulmanap’s recovery.