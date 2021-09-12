Vitor Belfort stops Evander Holyfield in Round 1 (Video)

Triller Fight Club is back tonight with ‘Legends 2’, a fight card headlined by boxing heavyweights Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

The event was originally slated to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. However, the fight card was moved after original headliner Oscar De La Hoya was forced to withdraw due to illness, and Holyfield was booked as the short-notice replacement. California would not sanction the Holyfield vs Belfort fight to take place in the state which resulted in the event being moved to Florida.

Evander Holyfield, who is now 58-years-old, has not competed since 2011 where he scored a TKO victory over Brian Nielsen. He is currently 44-10-2 as a professional and is the only four-time world heavyweight champion.

Meanwhile, Vitor Belfort (26-14 MMA, 1-0 Boxing) will be returning to combat sports for the first time since UFC 224 in 2018. That evening in Rio, ‘The Phenom’ wound up suffering a knockout loss to fellow Brazilian Lyoto Machida. That setback was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over Nate Marquardt in 2017.

Round one begins and Vitor Belfort comes out quickly. He is landing some big shots. Evander Holyfield attempts to return fire but almost falls through the ropes in doing so. ‘The Phenom’ lands a big straight right. He follows up with a flurry. The referee jumps in and waves this fight off. Yikes.

Vitor Belfort defeats Evander Holyfield via first round TKO 🥊pic.twitter.com/UzOXXsK4gG — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021

Official Result: Vitor Belfort def. Evander Holyfield via TKO in Round 1

