Video | Wild double knockdown leads to KO victory

A wild video of a double knockdown leading to a KO victory for one fighter has emerged from Portugal’s ECE promotion on Enfusion TV.

It’s a pretty crazy video that needs to be seen to be believed. Check out the footage below, courtesy of Enfusion Live (h/t MikeyThomasMMA on Twitter).

“A Double Knockdown/KO In A CAGE!”

As you can see in the video, both Eder Lopes and Diogo Neves connected with a heavy left hook on the chin at the exact same time. However, it was Lopes who was the one with the stronger chin as he was able to survive the knockdown and get up to be declared the winner via KO. There isn’t much information available about either fighter out there, but notably, Lopes fought kickboxing legend John Wayne Parr in Bellator kickboxing in 2018 and defeated him an upset.

In the comments section, fans were quick to point to the scenario looking much like the Dan Hardy vs. Carlos Condit fight from way back at UFC 120. Both Hardy and Condit connected with a left hook at the same time, but Condit was able to eat the blow while Hardy was the one who was knocked out. The difference, of course, is that only Hardy was knocked down in that fight. In this viral video, both men fell to the canvas.

It’s rare to see a double knockdown in mixed martial arts, though it has happened before. One of the most notable occurrences of a double knockdown took place at Bellator New York City when the legend Fedor Emelianenko fought Matt Mitrione. Both men landed and fell down at the same time, but Mitrione was able to get up first and finish the legend via strikes. This new viral video is very similar to that fight.

Robin Black also broke down this double knockdown on his Instagram.

What is your favorite double knockdown of all time?