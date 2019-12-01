Video | Wild double knockdown leads to KO victory

A wild video of a double knockdown leading to a KO victory for one fighter has emerged from Portugal’s ECE promotion on Enfusion TV.
It’s a pretty crazy video that needs to be seen to be believed. Check out the footage below, courtesy of Enfusion Live (h/t MikeyThomasMMA on Twitter).
A Double Knockdown/KO In A CAGE!😳💪
🎥: @EnfusionLIVE (ECE) pic.twitter.com/mic5LMoNaW
— Mikey Thomas (@MikeyThomasMMA) November 30, 2019
“A Double Knockdown/KO In A CAGE!”
As you can see in the video, both Eder Lopes and Diogo Neves connected with a heavy left hook on the chin at the exact same time. However, it was Lopes who was the one with the stronger chin as he was able to survive the knockdown and get up to be declared the winner via KO. There isn’t much information available about either fighter out there, but notably, Lopes fought kickboxing legend John Wayne Parr in Bellator kickboxing in 2018 and defeated him an upset.
In the comments section, fans were quick to point to the scenario looking much like the Dan Hardy vs. Carlos Condit fight from way back at UFC 120. Both Hardy and Condit connected with a left hook at the same time, but Condit was able to eat the blow while Hardy was the one who was knocked out. The difference, of course, is that only Hardy was knocked down in that fight. In this viral video, both men fell to the canvas.
It’s rare to see a double knockdown in mixed martial arts, though it has happened before. One of the most notable occurrences of a double knockdown took place at Bellator New York City when the legend Fedor Emelianenko fought Matt Mitrione. Both men landed and fell down at the same time, but Mitrione was able to get up first and finish the legend via strikes. This new viral video is very similar to that fight.
Robin Black also broke down this double knockdown on his Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
One Minute #BREAKDOWN: Hook vs Hook!!! One Man KOed, One Man (@eder_lopes_k.o_team) gets up Victorious!!! . Results. Consequences. Outcomes. We sometimes have a tendency to fixate on them. Then we will attempt to use them to look back with judgement; ‘here’s where Fighter A made a Brilliant Choice, Fighter B made a mistake…’. This is flawed thinking, an artificial exercise of our minds in an attempt to explain something complex using whatever limited understanding we have. In peak performance, these athletes are not voluntarily making ‘decisions’ or ‘choices’. If they’re performing in the desired state of freedom, they’re simply getting out of their own way and watching their bodies and minds express their training. This is a thesis about fighting (and other high stress performance) that I’ve been developing: THE BRAIN WILL PERFORM, THE WAY ITS BEEN PROGRAMMED TO PERFORM, IF THE ARTIST IS IN AN OPTIMAL STATE OF FOCUS AND AROUSAL. There’s a lot here, and we’ll talk about different aspects of this in the coming months. But, for now, this thought: The moments that we see are simply a reflection of the physical, mental, creative, emotional and spiritual preparation that’s been done. And the results, outcomes and consequences were shaped in the seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months and years leading into the contest. Why is it important not to aggressively judge results? Because it distracts us from studying whats important- the process. We do not control outcomes. But we have a ton of influence on our processes. Study your process. Trust your process. Improve your process. Enjoy The Hostilities My Friends. . . . . . . . Thank you @officialenfusion for your decades of wonderful Martial Arts. Follow Enfusion now! . #bink #ko #punch #martialarts #boxing #kickboxing #muaythai #mma #ufc #philosophy #training #growth #mindset #growthmindset #physics #epic #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #athlete #fitness #collision #speed #movement #flow #grit
What is your favorite double knockdown of all time?