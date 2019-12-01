Leon Edwards predicts he will be UFC welterweight champion in 2020

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards predicts he will be the champion at 170lbs in 2020 if all goes according to plan.

Edwards is currently riding an eight-fight win streak and has a brilliant 10-2 overall record inside the Octagon. In his last fight, he picked up the biggest victory of his career to date when he bested former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Since then, Edwards has been vocal about trying to achieve his goal of becoming the UFC welterweight champion.

In fact, Edwards now says that he will be the champion of the UFC’s 170lbs division in 2020. Here’s what “Rocky” said on his Twitter.

2020 I will be a world champion — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 1, 2019

Edwards is currently without an opponent and is waiting in limbo in the UFC’s stacked welterweight division. The title is currently set to be defended by current champion Kamaru Usman when he takes on arch-rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245 in Las Vegas later this month. The winner of that bout is almost surely going to fight Jorge Masvidal, who has assumed the role of next No. 1 contender with three straight wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz.

But not if Edwards can help it. He badly wants to fight for the title, and if he keeps winning, it will be hard for the UFC to deny him his title shot. Edwards has been vocal calling out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for a fight at UFC London next March. Should Edwards get the fight that he wants, and should he win that fight, it would be tough for the UFC to ignore his claims to a title shot.

There’s no doubt Edwards has all the skills. Now, all he needs is the opportunity to prove that he is indeed the best in the world as he believes he is.

Do you think Leon Edwards will become the UFC welterweight champion in 2020?