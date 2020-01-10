VIDEO | UFC drops an epic new promo for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

The UFC has just dropped a phenomenal new promo for the UFC 246 main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

A few weeks back we saw the promotion release “The Showdown”, which was a two-minute promo of epic proportions that almost resembled something from a movie trailer. Now, as the hype behind the fight continues to increase, they’re going all in on making sure that this is one of the biggest fights of the year.

See it below (via Dana White on Twitter):

McGregor is set to return for the first time since October 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov, whereas “Cowboy” is attempting to snap a two-fight losing streak which came on the heels of a three-fight winning streak.

The theme of this promo certainly seems to take on a different theme to anything we’ve seen up to this point. As opposed to focusing on the strengths of both men, a large portion of the focus stems from McGregor’s aforementioned loss at the hands of Khabib.

They’re starting to tell a story of redemption because, as we all know, McGregor went down a pretty dark path for a while in the wake of his triumphs in the UFC. Now, he needs to prove that he’s able to get back to his best, which is going to be easier said than done against a veteran as dangerous as Cerrone.

It’s certainly not impossible to think that “Cowboy” will take the win here, although a lot of fans are still favoring Conor McGregor to get back on the horse and get himself back into the win column. Either way, though, the intention of the UFC was to build the intrigue behind UFC 246 and everything that comes with “The Notorious” returning, and it’s safe to say they’ve accomplished that goal.

As Dana White said, we’ve only got nine days to go.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/10/2020.