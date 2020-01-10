Dillon Danis claims Khabib Nurmagomedov tried to ‘run away’ following uppercuts in UFC 229 brawl

Bellator star Dillon Danis has claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov attempted to run away in the aftermath of their UFC 229 brawl.

The incident, which occurred back in October 2018, began after Nurmagomedov had just submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their main event fight in Las Vegas. Immediately after that, “The Eagle” quite literally went flying out of the cage in an attempt to attack McGregor’s team — specifically Danis.

While it quite clearly left a notable mark on the legacy of that event, Dillon Danis is still more than happy to discuss the details of the chaos, as he did during a recent interview with The Schmo.

“No, he didn’t connect,” Danis said (via MMA Junkie). “You know what’s funny, when he jumped over the thing, and he had his feet and his arms up, so like, he didn’t really know what he was going to hit me with. So I was like, am I going to get kicked right now or punched? I kind of just blocked then I hit him with a right hand, and then I remember him coming forward, and I was uppercutting him, and then he was just trying to run away, and I was trying to grab his head.

“It was just a whole mayhem and then everybody was getting punched, and cops were going all over the place, and … he didn’t touch me at all. I remember hitting him with a good amount of shots, and then I just remember him trying to pull away and run away from me, and I was trying to cup his head and uppercut him. But it was mayhem. Everything happened so fast.”

Danis is set to return to action at Bellator 238 against Kegan Gennrich, whereas Nurmagomedov is currently booked to defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against Tony Ferguson in April.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/10/2020.