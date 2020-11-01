Video | Tony Ferguson trolls Khabib Nurmagomedov on Halloween evening

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson trolled his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov on Halloween evening by sending him a funny video on Twitter.

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is the fight that got away for UFC fans. The promotion tried to book this fight five times in the past but the bout was ‘cursed’ and never came to be. It’s unfortunate because for many years both Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were two of the top lightweights in the sport and this was the fight that everyone wanted to see. But in 2020, it seems like we may have missed the boat on this potential dream matchup as Nurmagomedov recently announced that he is stepping away from the sport of MMA.

Still, it isn’t stopping Ferguson from trying his best to lure Nurmagomedov into a fight. On Saturday, Ferguson took to his social media to post a short, comedic video of him luring Nurmagomedov with a piece of tiramisu and trapping him in a net. Take a look at the video that “El Cucuy” shared on his Twitter with his fans and his rival Nurmagomedov.

I’lllllll Just Set This 🍮 Righhhht Here # hAsHtAg *nomnomnom* # Team⚔️🕶Tiramisu Keepin’ It Classy🍃 Happy Halloween Crew 🎃 👻 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/PmGRCIUVTT — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 31, 2020

I’lllllll Just Set This Righhhht Here # hAsHtAg *nomnomnom* # TeamTiramisu Keepin’ It Classy Happy Halloween Crew -CSO-

The fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson was actually supposed to headline UFC 249 back in April, a fight that was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of fighting Nurmagomedov, Ferguson took on Justin Gaethje for the interim title and suffered a TKO loss. Nurmagomedov then went on to face Gaethje in a title unification bout at UFC 254 and picked up a second-round submission win.

Ferguson hasn’t fought since losing to Gaethje in May but if he wants to remain in title contention in a stacked division, he will have to take another fight soon. Even if it’s not Nurmagomedov, look for Ferguson to be matched up against another top 155lber instead.

Do you think we will ever see Tony Ferguson fight Khabib Nurmagomedov?