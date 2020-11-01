Greg Hardy sends a message to the UFC heavyweight division following TKO win over Maurice Greene

Greg Hardy sent a message to the UFC heavyweight division following his second-round TKO win over Maurice Greene at UFC Vegas 12.

Hardy dominated Greene in the first round and then put him away in the second round with strikes to pick up his fourth UFC victory. Hardy is now 4-2, 1 NC overall in the UFC since making his promotional debut in January 2019 with a DQ loss to Allen Crowder. The former NFL star is now riding a two-fight win streak over Greene and Yorgan De Castro as he moves up the ladder. He also has UFC wins over Juan Adams and Dmitry Smolyakov.

Following his TKO win over Greene at UFC Vegas 12, Hardy spoke to ESPN and sent a warning to the rest of the UFC heavyweight division that he’s coming for the belt.

“Today is the day. There is no more rookie Greg Hardy. Fear me,” Hardy said.

“As much trash as I talk, I’m a guy that has morals. I’m a guy who believes in earning that king spot. I think I’m on my way to earning it right now. I think if I take out a couple more big guys, a couple more good names — which I’m looking for, bring it — I think that’s going to be my next move. Big boy shots, title shots. (Francis) Ngannou. Weak pillow hands (Derrick) Lewis. Everybody.”

A big man himself, Hardy said that he is not afraid of anyone in the UFC heavyweight division based on his experience in the NFL as a defensive lineman where he was routinely matched up against offensive lineman who are all tall and weigh in at over 300lbs.

“The scariest men in the world are 6’8″ and 350lbs and I was taking on those guys two or three at a time. These little boys in the UFC are nothing. They throw hands just like I throw hands, and when the time comes — and it’s not yet — I will break you,” Hardy said.

