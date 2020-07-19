VIDEO | Pat Miletich loses split decision to Michael Nunn in kickboxing bout with live crowd

Former UFC welterweight champion Pat Miletich lost a split decision to Michael Nunn in a kickboxing bout that took place on Saturday in Davenport, Iowa.

Miletich, the first-ever UFC welterweight champion, retired from MMA in 2008 after a knockout win over Thomas Denny, and for the last 12 years, he has stayed in the game primarily as a commentator. But the desire to compete was always still there for Miletich, and he wanted to step into the ring one more time. His long time promoter Monte Cox liked the idea and booked Miletich against Nunn in a straight kickboxing match.

According to Bloody Elbow, the 52-year-old Miletich took on the 57-year-old Nunn on Saturday night in front of a live crowd. The fact there was a live crowd in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic may be downright shocking to think about considering the health risks. According to a report from the Quad-City Times, there were seating restrictions in place, but only 10 percent of the spectators wore masks during the event.

Ultimately, the fight went on as planned and Miletich lost a split decision with scores of 39-37, 37-39, and 40-36 in Nunn’s favor. Check out the video of the Miletich vs. Nunn fight below.

In their kickboxing main event in front of a packed crowd in Davenport, IA, 57yr old Michael "Second To" Nunn took a SD-4 victory over UFC Hall of Famer and world champion, 52yr old Pat "The Croatian Sensation" Miletich. Scores 39-37, 37-39 & 40-36 pic.twitter.com/0XYnU6mQER — Tim – Boxeo 拳闘 Boxen бокс มวย Boks 拳击 Box (@Hock1717) July 19, 2020

It’s worth noting that former UFC fighter Jeremy Horn also competed on the card. The 44-year-old Horn won his pro boxing debut against 50-year-old Marty Lindquist.

As for Pat Miletich, the MMA legend was in the news for all the wrong reasons recently.

“According to the Quad-City Times, the 54-year-old legend of mixed martial arts was pulled over on River Drive in Moline at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, as per Moline Police arrest reports. The report says that Miletich was booked into Rock Island County Jail at 2 a.m. on charges of driving while under the influence. There is no confirmation yet if Miletich was above or below the legal blood alcohol content limit of .08 as Illinois state laws say that any amount of alcohol in one’s system that impairs their ability to drive can lead to DWI charges.

“According to the report, this is not Miletich’s first run-in with police for a DWI charge. Miletich pleaded guilty in March 2019 to charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence after being arrested by Bettendorf police in September 2018. Miletich was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation but he was discharged in July 2019 after serving in-home detention and completing Iowa’s course for driving under the influence.”

Despite coming out of retirement and losing this kickboxing fight to Nunn, Miletich is still one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and a UFC Hall of Famer through and through.