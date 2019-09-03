VIDEO | Mike Perry goes skateboarding, loses skateboard

UFC welterweight star “Platinum” Mike Perry recently took to the pavement to practice his newest hobby: skateboarding. Unfortunately, his latest skate session ended in disaster, as he returned home without a skateboard.

See how it all went down in the video below, originally shared to Perry’s Instagram page.

While countless skate sessions have ended with broken boards, it’s not often that boards get swallowed up by sewers. But that’s just the predicament that Mike Perry unfortunately found himself in.

“Oh s**t,” his wife and videographer mutters as his skateboard rockets toward the sewer and disappears underground.

Mike Perry last fought at UFC Uruguay in early August, when he dropped a split decision to streaking Brazilian contender Vicente Luque. Perry left the cage with a badly broken nose and the respect of pretty much everybody that witnessed his gutsy performance. Both he and Luke also took him $50,000 Fight of the Night bonuses.

In his next most recent fight, Perry picked up a unanimous decision win over the ever-dangerous Alex Oliveira. This fight also earned him a Fight of the Night bonus.

At present, Perry is still recovering from his nose injury. That being said, he’s never been more popular, and figures to get a high-profile fight when he’s healthy enough to return to action. Hopefully he gets another post-fight bonus so he can buy himself a new skateboard.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/2/2019.