Jessica Andrade wants to have a ‘real fight’ with Weili Zhang after UFC Shenzhen

Jessica Andrade is no longer the UFC strawweight champion. In the main event of UFC Shenzhen, she was knocked out by Chinese challenger, Weili Zhang in just 42 seconds.

It was a dominant performance from Zhang as she rocked Andrade early and followed up with knees, elbows, and punches until the Brazilian dropped to the ground and the ref called a stop to the fight.

Even though Jessica Andrade lost the fight and the belt, she still is happy with her performance and what she accomplished. Not only that, but she hopes she can get a rematch someday and actually have a real fight.

“I’m very proud of what I did. To go through a different time zone, to come all the way here and fight her,” she said to Combate (as translated by Google Translate). “She landed a good hand. I had never been knocked out before, and she did it. Who knows one day I can meet her again and then we will have a real fight.”

Although Jessica Andrade was knocked out in 42 seconds, she knows she had success in the fight. She believes the few strikes she landed hurt Weili Zhang. So, she is confident if she fought smarter she would still be the champion.

“I felt the punch, then came the elbows. I kept blacking out and coming back and blacking out again. There wasn’t much to do,” she explained. “I couldn’t work my aggressiveness, my strikes. The little I put on her, she felt. It’s part of the job, one day you win, one day you lose.”

Regardless, Jessica Andrade did not do that and is no longer the UFC strawweight champion. She will most likely have to pick up a couple of wins before she gets to have her ‘real fight’ with Weili Zhang.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/2/2019.