Video | Matt Serra has verbal spat with Diego Sanchez’s coach Joshua Fabia

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra had an interesting run-in with Diego Sanchez’s coach Joshua Fabia this week.

Fabia’s pupil, former UFC title challenger Diego Sanchez (31-12 MMA), is set to return to action at tomorrow night’s highly anticipated UFC 253 event. ‘The Nightmare’ is slated to square off with Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout on the preliminary card of Saturday’s pay-per-view event.

While Sanchez is undoubtedly a legend of the Octagon, many fans have criticized his decision to join forces with Joshua Fabia. Critics point to Fabia’s rather bizarre training techniques and limited MMA coaching experience as the reason for their dismay.

Matt Serra appears to agree with those Fabia’s critics. The former UFC welterweight champions feelings were made clear during a recent run-in with Sanchez’s coach which was videotaped by Serra’s good friend Din Thomas.

As noted in the video below, Thomas and Serra were eating breakfast when Matt was approached by Diego’s coach in Joshua Fabia.

It's fight week for Diego and this is what his coach is worried about, what a clown. pic.twitter.com/VJXxYi74xr — Issa JOHN🎴 (@Issa_John_Inc) September 26, 2020

“I’m just saying when we see things it would be nice to acknowledge the comparison there.” Fabia said to Serra. “It would be nice to acknowledge that what just happened to that man could have definitely happened to Diego, and it clearly didn’t.”

According to Din Thomas, Fabia continued to dig away at Serra about how he wasn’t getting enough respect from the MMA Media and that somehow Matt was a part of all of this.

Soon, Matt Serra had heard enough and told Joshua Fabia exactly how he felt about him while showing a ton of respect to his fighter Diego Sanchez.

“I don’t know you, but as of now I am not a huge fan.” Serra proclaimed. “Do me a favor, listen, we don’t have to talk about it right now. I respect Diego, I don’t know you too well. I don’t the point you’re trying to say you’re coming after the media. From what I see with your training, I think it’s silly. I don’t give a sh*t. You’re not my guy, you’re not working with my guys.”

Matt Serra concluded.

“Good luck with Diego, I wish Diego the best. You’re with him, so if he wins I’m sure you’ll get some acknowledgment. ”

What do you think of the recent run-in between former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra and Diego Sanchez’s controversial coach Joshua Fabia? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 25, 2020