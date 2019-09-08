VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC analyst and podcast Joe Rogan reacted to the upcoming welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, which is set for Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The bout will headline UFC 244, with a special ‘BMF title’ on the line.

Check out what Rogan had to say about the matchup in this video clip below.

“It’s worth money. I said that Nate Diaz is one of the biggest superstars in the game, up there with everybody. I guess there was some negotiations or something because Dana White refuted it, saying Nate isn’t part of the long term plans, that he only fights once every three years. I’m like, don’t say that,” Rogan said.

The UFC was able to get the fight booked, and Rogan and co-host Brendan Schaub chalked up White’s comments about Diaz to contract negotiations.

Rogan said that although he’s pumped for Diaz vs. Masvidal, he still wants the UFC to book Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight title.

“I’m just excited. But I want Usman vs. Colby. That’s the fight to make,” Rogan added.

Rogan gave some thoughts on the Masvidal part of the fight.

“That guy’s so good. He’s so good and he’s so clever. That’s one of the best things to say about Masvidal,” Rogan said. “People don’t necessarily associate him with KO power for some reason, but the guy knocked out Yves Edwards with a head kick, he knocked out Darren Till, Donald Cerrone, he knocked out Ben Askren and put him into another dimension with a flying knee. He doesn’t necessarily have the most power, but he’s so good.”

Nov. 2, the BMF title is on the line between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

