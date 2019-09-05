Dana White on Nate Diaz: ‘We might not hear from that kid for another three years’

Nate Diaz made a successful return to action after three years away at UFC 241, defeating Anthony Pettis by decision. After this comeback, he called for a fan friendly showdown with streaking welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

While pretty much everybody wants to see Diaz and Masvidal fight, UFC President Dana White seems to have no update on this booking. In fact, he doesn’t seem to have any idea when we’ll see Diaz back in action again.

“Nate Diaz has fought once in the last three years,” White told ESPN. “When I think about the big picture stuff, I don’t even think about Nate. Nate is one of those weird situations where we might not hear from the kid for another three years.”

Although White claims he doesn’t know what the future holds for Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal says negotiations for the bout are under way.

“We’re just negotiating now, and let’s give the fans a fight that they want to see,” Masvidal said of a fight with Diaz last month. “Two dogs, locked in a cage, going for the jugular.

“You know that I can get hit with a baseball bat, it don’t mean nothing, and same thing with my rival. You can hit that dude with a (expletive) baseball bat to the kneecaps, he’s going to keep coming.”

Prior to his victory over Anthony Pettis, Nate Diaz had not fought since August of 2016, when he gave a majority decision to Conor McGregor. In his next most recent fight, he submitted McGregor with a rear-naked choke. Despite is lengthy stretch of inactivity, he remains one of the most popular fighters in the game — and the UFC seems to be taking notice.

What do you think the future holds for Nate Diaz after UFC 241?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/4/2019.