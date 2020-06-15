VIDEO | Joe Rogan gets physical with contestant on Fear Factor

Joe Rogan wears many hats. He’s a UFC commentator. He’s a podcaster. He’s a standup comic. He’s a husband and father. In the early days of his career, he was also the host of the daredevil competition show Fear Factor.

Even back in those early days, Rogan was a dedicated martial artist with the skills and physicality to do some real damage if the need arose.

On one particular episode of Fear Factor, Rogan very nearly needed to put his skill set to use when a competitor got heated and started getting aggressive with his rivals. See this throwback clip below.

Joe Rogan has been commentating for the UFC since 1997. He began by working as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, but eventually moved into color commentary role. He’s been a cage-side staple ever since, joining the likes of Mike Goldberg, Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, Paul Felder and Dominick Cruz at the broadcast booth.

While fight fans know Rogan as a UFC commentator, it’s possible he’s even better known for his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Rogan recently signed a $100M deal with Spotify that will we see his podcast move to the streaming platform later this year.

Outside of his work, he remains a dedicated martial artist, and is currently the owner of a black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu. Many fans have wondered how he might have performed in the Octagon had he had the opportunity in his younger years. Unfortunately, they’ll have to settle for playing his character in the UFC video games.