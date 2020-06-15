What’s next for Cynthia Calvillo and Jessica Eye following UFC on ESPN 10?

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 10, Cynthia Calvillo was moving up in weight to battle number one flyweight contender, Jessica Eye.

Calvillo, who was a top-10 strawweight in the UFC, struggled to make weight in the past so she decided to move up. For Eye, she was looking to remain the top contender and earn the chance to rematch Valentina Shevchenko. In the end, it was Calvillo who got the job done earning a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

Now, following the event, here is what we think should be next for Cynthia Calvillo and Jessica Eye.

Cynthia Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo could very well be the top contender at flyweight now. The AKA product took out the number one contender and looked good in the process. Yet. the consensus is, she still needs another win before earning a title shot.

The good news for the flyweight division is with the win, Calvillo is now fresh blood at 125-pounds. Calvillo is no doubt a dangerous threat for anyone at flyweight with her wrestling, and her striking looks to be improving every single fight.

Next time out, the 32-year-old should be involved in a number one contender bout and that fight is taking on Katlyn Chookagian. Although many have pointed to her fighting the winner of Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy, the winner there should get a title shot following Joanne Calderwood.

So, if Calvillo can get past Chookagian she no doubt cements herself as the top contender and earns a title shot. For “Blonde Fighter” a win over Calvillo puts her back on track to earn a rematch against Shevchenko.

Jessica Eye

Jessica Eye was looking to get another shot against Valentina Shevchenko with a win, but that will not happen now.

Eye missed weight once again for this fight, making it two fights in a row. There is an argument for the UFC to make her go up to bantamweight once again. But, “Evil” is much better at flyweight and should be given one more chance.

The 33-year-old is still one of the top fighters at 125-pounds and has a ton of options for her next fight. Yet, a logical next opponent is Andrea Lee. The 31-year-old was once considered a top prospect. But, she has suffered back-to-back losses and is desperately in need of a win.

For Lee, a win over Eye puts her back in the driver’s seat to earn a title shot. The loser, meanwhile, would enter gatekeeper status at 125-pounds.

Who do you think should be next for Cynthia Calvillo and Jessica Eye after UFC on ESPN 10?