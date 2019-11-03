Video | Joe Rogan and Jon Anik react to Kevin Lee’s KO at UFC 244

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee’s insane head kick KO of Gregor Gillespie to kick off UFC 244 generated a very animated response from UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

Check out the reaction of the UFC on ESPN commentary booth below.

Lee kicked off the pay-per-view card with a thunderous head kick to knock Gillespie out and take him from the ranks of the undefeated. After losing two straight fights to Rafael dos Anjos and Al Iaquinta, Lee desperately needed this win and he got it in highlight-reel fashion, over an undefeated fighter in Gillespie nonetheless. It was a win that impressed fans, media and fighters all over the MMA landscape.

It was one of the craziest head kick knockouts in UFC history. Lee kicked Gillespie so hard that he was knocked unconscious immediately and crashed right into the fence. If the fence didn’t top his fall, Gillespie likely would have smashed his head right off of the Octagon canvas. It was a scary KO, but thankfully Gillespie did not sustain any serious injuries.

For Lee, this was the KO he needed to make the statement to the UFC and to the fans that he’s back. Lee was awarded a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night” for the knockout, one that will keep him ranked in the top-10 at 155lbs. While Lee has struggled with consistency in the last couple of years, this KO proved he still has what it takes to beat some of the best fighters in the UFC lightweight division. The move Lee made to go to Tristar gym in Montreal to train under Firas Zahabi looks like a brilliant one right now, and getting to train with the likes of Georges St. Pierre certainly doesn’t hurt.

What was your own reaction to the Kevin Lee knockout on Gregor Gillespie?