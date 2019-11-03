Kelvin Gastelum issues statement following loss to Darren Till at UFC 244

UFC middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum has issued a statement following his split decision loss to Darren Till in the co-main event of UFC 244.

Gastelum lost a split decision when the judges scored the fight 30-27, 27-30 and 29-28 in favor of Till. The one judge who scored the fight for Gastelum drew the ire of fans, media, and fellow fighters as it appeared as though Till comfortably won on points.

After the event, Gastelum took to social media to share his thoughts on the fights. Check out what Gastelum had to say below.

Sorry to everyone let down by my performance. Tonight I just couldn’t put it together! Love all of you anyway and I promise you that I will be back better. Only way to go is up! God bless you all 🙏❤️ #OnAmission4Gold #AllGlory2God pic.twitter.com/LQ1CVsa4TZ — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 3, 2019

“What’s up guys? Just saying hello to everybody. Thank you for your kind messages. This is disappointing to say the least, but I’m very positive when I come back next year and I’m making some real changes, changes that will hopefully impact my performances from now on, because this was, yeah. Thank you all for your support. I love all you guys. I leave my heart and soul out there for you guys. Thank you,” Gastelum said in the video.

He also added the following written statement:

With the loss to Till, Gastelum has now lost two fights in a row, with a decision loss to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his fight before that. Prior to his two-fight losing skid, Gastelum had won two straight fights over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Michael Bisping.

As for Till, he saw his two-fight losing skid to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal snapped with this victory over Gastelum, a win that puts him in the top-10 at 185lbs.

What do you think is next for Kelvin Gastelum?