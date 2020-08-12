Video | Joe Pyfer suffers brutal injury on Contender Series, leaves Dana White cringing

UFC hopeful Joe Pyfer suffered a nasty arm injury on Dana White’s Contender Series last night that even the boss himself couldn’t handle.

After an intriguing night of fights on Tuesday evening, the featured bout between Joe Pyfer and Dustin Stoltzfus was really starting to pick up the pace when the two men entered into a struggle in the clinch.

As Pyfer extended his right arm when they fell to the canvas, Stoltzfus’ weight forced Pyfer’s arm to bend in a pretty horrific and unnatural way. The fight was waved off immediately with UFC president Dana White even having a visibly distressed reaction to the incident.

If the attached video is still available when you’re reading this, be warned that it is fairly gruesome.

The nature of the injury will cast a shadow over the result, but you’d have to imagine this will motivate Pyfer to come back even stronger in the future.

Despite the unfortunate ending of this fight, Stoltzfus was awarded a UFC contract for his victory. So too were the four other winners on the latest episode of DWCS.

Check out the full results from DWCS Season 4: Week 2 below: