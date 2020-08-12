Colby Covington on Tyron Woodley fight: “If he doesn’t leave on a stretcher I didn’t do my job”

Colby Covington makes it clear he plans on finishing Tyron Woodley.

Covington and Woodley have had a rivalry for a long time. Many thought they would fight in 2018 when Woodley was the champ. Yet, a scrap between them never came to fruition due to different reasons. But, they are now reported to meet in the main event of an ESPN card on Sept. 19.

Entering the fight, both fighters are looking to snap their losing streaks and earn a rematch with Kamaru Usman. For Covington, that starts with finishing Woodley and putting him on a three-fight losing skid.

“We are going to see the best Tyron Woodley we have ever seen in this fight. Speaking of his last two fights, those guys, yeah they beat him on the judge’s scorecard, this fight ain’t going to the judge’s scorecards,” Colby Covington said to MMAFighting. “I’m leaving no doubt that I am the best welterweight in the world. I’m going to add another world champion to my resume. My long list of amazing resume I already have. I’m going to finish him, it is not going to the judge’s decision I promise you that. He will get left unconscious inside that Octagon.”

Not only does Colby Covington expect to finish Tyron Woodley, but he expects the former champion to leave the Octagon on a stretcher.

“If Tyron Woodley does not leave the Octagon on September 19 live on ESPN on a stretcher then I didn’t do my job,” he said.

Colby Covington has not fought since he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 for the welterweight title. Before that, he had a dominant decision win over Robbie Lawler in his first fight since winning and getting stripped of the interim title.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, has dropped two straight decisions to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman to lose his welterweight title. “The Chosen One” did defend his belt against Darren Till, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia.

