VIDEO | Jessica Eye gives scare on the scale: “I don’t think I can stand”

UFC flyweight contender Jessica Eye missed weight for her UFC on ESPN 10 main event clash with Cynthia Calvillo, tipping the scales a quarter pound above the 126-pound limit fo non-title fights.

From the looks of it, her weight cut was absolutely brutal. See Eye take to the scale below.

Here’s the video of Eye’s weigh-in. pic.twitter.com/M2k93fcAFB — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) June 12, 2020

“I don’t think I can stand, guys,” Eyes said as she hobbled off the scale. “I’m sorry.”

Jessica Eye currently holds the No.1 spot in the UFC flyweight rankings.

In her last fight, she picked up a decision win over Viviane Araujo. This victory separated her from a brutal, knockout loss in a title fight with reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko—a woman she’s keen to earn another crack at.

Eye previously competed in 135-pound bantamweight division, and based on this brutal-looking weight cut, might be wise to return to her former weight class.

Eye recently moved to Las Vegas, and says the move is paying dividends.

“Moving to Vegas has probably been the best thing that’s ever happen to me in my life,” Eye told BJPENN.com’s Mike Pendleton recently. “We’re in a year in now to me now being in Vegas and I’ve just found myself to be a different person. It’s crazy because I encourage everyone to step outside their comfort zone and to move, but I’m so overwhelmed with the words to explain everything that’s happened with my move. I’m so thankful for Eric Nicksick, he’s been such a mentor, a teacher, a friend, a coach, he really has done so much for me, as well as Gray Maynard — the man is a UFC legend of all — as well as my brother, jiu-jitsu coach, and Bo Sandoval. those group of guys have been there for me. My move here has been absolutely incredible and it’s still developing.”

Jessica Eye currently holds an overall record of 15-7-0.