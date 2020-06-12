UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-in results: Karl Roberson, Jessica Eye miss weight

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with UFC on ESPN 10, an under-the-radar card out of the promotion’s Apex facility.

The card will be headlined by a women’s flyweight fight between former title challenger Jessica Eye and long-time strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo. The winner of the fight figures to be well positioned for a future title shot.

The UFC on ESPN 10 co-main event will occur in the middleweight division, where Italy’s Marvin Vettori will take on Karl Roberson. The pair have been booked to fight previously to no avail, and now share a heated rivalry that nearly came to blows last month.

Other highlights of the card include appearances from fighters like Merab Dvalishvili, Andre Fili Charles Jourdain, Jordan Espinosa and Mark De La Rosa.

On Friday morning, the fighters on the UFC on ESPN 10 lineup stepped onto the scales to weigh in for the respective battles.

Unfortunately, the co-main event star Roberson missed the middleweight limit by a hefty 4.5 pound margin. His foe Vettori, who is already quite fired up, will not be happy.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC on ESPN 10 Main Card | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Jessica Eye (126.25)* vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)

Karl Roberson (190.5)** vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Merab Dvalishvili (139) vs. Gustavo Lopez (140) – 140-pound catchweight

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5) vs. Mark De La Rosa (136)

UFC on ESPN 10 Prelims | 6 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (125)

Kevin Aguilar (155.5) vs. Charles Rosa ()

Julia Avila (135) vs. Gina Mazany (136)

Zarrukh Adashev () vs. Tyson Nam (135.5)

Jordan Griffin (146) vs. Darrick Minner () ***

*** Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs. Anthony Ivy (171)

*Eye missed the women’s flyweight limit.

**Roberson missed the middleweight limit.

***Minner withdrew from the bout due to illness

What fight on the UFC on ESPN 10 lineup are you most excited for?