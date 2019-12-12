VIDEO | Hear what Colby Covington had to say during Usman’s defeat of Woodley

Colby Covington was cage-side when Kamaru Usman challenged Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title earlier this year, and as expected, he had a lot to say.

The UFC released footage of the cage-side Covington as the outspoken welterweight contender prepares to battle Usman for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 245 this weekend.

“Easy work,” Covington said of Woodley after a lopsided round for Usman. “I told you. Why do you think I’ve been calling him out for two years?”

Later in the fight, Covington gave a scathing critique of the action.

“This is a joke,” Covington said, wearing the interim welterweight belt he won in a fight against Rafael dos Anjos in 2018. “This is a number one contender’s fight. They’re putting the fans to sleep tonight. It’s a bore fest before the fight, it’s a bore fest during the fight.

“I’ll be back soon to make the UFC great again, don’t worry. I’m the people’s champ.”

As the fight wore down, Covington could be heard cheering Woodley on — but only because he wanted the opportunity to “retire” him.

“Let’s go Woodley!” he shouted. “I need you to win so I can retire you.”

“I was supposed to be the one to end his carer,” he added disappointedly.

Colby Covington will enter his welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman on a seven-fight win-streak, highlighted by triumphs over the likes of Dong Hyun Kim, Demian Maia, former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos, and most recently, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. He’s currently 15-1 overall.

Usman, coincidentally, has the exact same overall record. The champion hasn’t lost since his second pro bout. He’s gone a perfect 10-0 in the UFC, most notably beating Leon Edwards, Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, and Tyron Woodley, who he thumped to win the UFC welterweight belt earlier this year.

Who do you think will come out on top when Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman collide at UFC 245 this weekend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/12/2019.