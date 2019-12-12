Jorge Masvidal sends reminder ‘b***h’ Colby Covington ahead of UFC 245

For those who think the beef between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is fabricated, “Gamebred” added a little fuel to the fire Thursday morning heading into UFC 245.

Covington, Masvidal’s former longtime friend and roommate, will challenge Kamaru Usman for the undisputed welterweight title Saturday night in the headliner of 2019’s final pay-per-view. The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The polarizing Covington took part in Wednesday’s UFC 245 athlete panel and was asked who he would want to fight should he be successful on Saturday night. “Chaos” asked the fans in attendance to weigh-in and the majority went with Masvidal over the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Covington then responded with, “it looks like it’s gonna be Street Judas, Journeyman Jorge.”

Masvidal offered a bit more of a deeper dive into the origin of his friendship with Covington on Twitter Thursday morning, in which he turned the tables on Covington — insinuating he was the traitor that severed the relationship.



“Remember when I used to let you sleep on the couch,” Masvidal asked Covington in a Tweet. “You were crying because those Brazilian girls punked you and I put you on. I fed you, clothed you and you sold out for 7 likes, sad that’s all you got for a title fight. 13th disciple is a bitch.”

To add even more fuel to the flames, Masvidal shared another couple of stories in a follow-up Tweet. The “BMF” title holder recounted a pair of occasions that Covington allegedly went to Masvidal for help.



“Remember when your ass got tried on South Beach and me and Ike had to save your ass from some real goons f****g you up? When Tibau whooped your ass so hard in sparring and you came crying to me asking if it’s ok to be scared like a bitch,” Masvidal asked.

There would certainly be a lot of storylines and intangibles built into a potential fight between Masvidal and Covington. For that to even be discussed, Covington has to defeat Usman, a feat no one has been able to accomplish in the champ’s last 14 fights.

If Colby Covington defeats Kamaru Usman, is the fight to make Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight title?

