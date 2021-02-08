Video | Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw is looking sharp ahead of imminent Octagon return

Former UFC bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw is looking sharp as he prepares to return to the Octagon after more than two years away.

Dillashaw has concluded his two-year suspension after testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO) in pre and post fight tests for his UFC Flyweight Championship defeat against Henry Cejudo in January 2019.

While many fans will continue to hold onto his failed test and what happened, Dillashaw himself seems to be focusing on reclaiming his crown as quickly as possible.

The following clip shows Dillashaw training with Jose “Shorty” Torres, in which he demonstrated a powerful leg kick in addition to strong instinctive strikes.

When speaking about his EPO ban recently, Dillashaw actually admitted that he would’ve been able to justify using the substance if he’d have officially become a two-weight world champion against “Triple C”.

“With the way my brain works—I just gave you an example of how me dealing with the last two years and what I’ve had to do to trick myself into being positive about it no matter what—you kind of have to trick yourself into doing it,” Dillashaw said. “I probably would have done the same thing.

“At first I would have been guilty about it, but I was to the point where I probably should have just not taken the fight to be honest,” Dillashaw continued. “Actually I know I shouldn’t have taken the fight—but I probably would have done the same. I’m going to be honest with you, just like I’ve been with everything. I probably would have done the same. I probably would have been like ‘ah, I had to do it, it was something my body wasn’t letting me do, I wasn’t able to make the weight.’

“So yes, I did take something I wasn’t supposed to, and if I went and saw a doctor, he would have prescribed it to me, but that doesn’t give me an excuse to take it,” Dillashaw concluded. “I’m a professional athlete, I know I wasn’t allowed to take it, but I would have made that excuse to myself. I would have been able to justify it, how f**ked up that is.”

How do you think TJ Dillashaw will look in his return to the Octagon?