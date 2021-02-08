Ali Abdelaziz provides update on Frankie Edgar following nasty KO loss at UFC Vegas 18

Ali Abdelaziz has provided fans with an update on the condition of Frankie Edgar after his devastating knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen.

The veteran Edgar was viewed as the underdog heading into his bout against Sandhagen but many did believe he had a decent chance of causing “The Sandman” some real problems. In the end, though, it was Sandhagen who got the job done with an insane flying knee KO after just 28 seconds.

Edgar’s manager Abdelaziz released the following short statement on social media after the fight, updating fans on the fighters condition.

@FrankieEdgar Doing great Healthwise he just man refuse to lose 🙏🏾❤️ — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 7, 2021

After the fight, Sandhagen did state that he was sympathetic towards Edgar, but ensured that he didn’t lose sight of the end goal – the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

“I’m glad it was him and not me. This is a game. It doesn’t feel good to watch someone crawl up and be all dazed or whatever. Especially if it’s Frankie Edgar, who everyone loves including myself. But, rather him than me,” Sandhagen said after beating Edgar at UFC Vegas 18.

Between Edgar getting knocked out and Alistair Overeem also being finished decisively at UFC Vegas 18, it wasn’t a good night for the old school of the mixed martial arts world. Both men have provided us all with some incredible moments and insane resilience throughout the course of their respective careers, but many will wonder if either of them will choose to hang up their gloves in the near future.

On the flip side, you’ve got Cory Sandhagen who could quite possibly get a title shot in his next fight.

