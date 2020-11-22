Deiveson Figueiredo reacts after being snubbed of a performance bonus at UFC 255

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo was not thrilled that he was snubbed of a 50k “Performance of the Night” bonus award at UFC 255.

Figueiredo defended the 125lbs belt for the first time since winning it over Joseph Benavidez on Fight Island when he took on Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255. Though some were predicting that Perez could stylistically defeat Figueiredo with his wrestling, it turns out Figueiredo wasn’t having any of that. Soon after the fight hit the ground, Figueiredo was able to lock Perez up in a guillotine choke and finish him.

However, at the UFC 255 post-fight press conference, Figueiredo was not given a 50k bonus despite having arguably the most dominant performance of his UFC career. Instead, the bonuses for “Performance of the Night” went to Joaquin Buckley and Antonina Shevchenko, and the flyweight champ wasn’t happy about being passed over for 50gs.

Speaking to the media following UFC 255, Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail says Figueiredo told him he was not happy about being snubbed for a 50k bonus award.

At the post-fight press conference, Figueiredo, via his manager Wallid Ismail, says “it’s unbelievable” he didn’t get a performance bonus tonight. I don’t blame him for feeling that way. Only theory as to why is he is (and should) get an even bigger bonus. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 22, 2020

Furthermore, Ismail said that the UFC snubbing Figueiredo of a bonus shows that they don’t appreciate him, especially after asking him to fight Brandon Moreno in December.

Deiveson Figueiredo says if Dana really appreciated his performance tonight, instead of asking him to fight in a month he would have given him a performance of the night bonus — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) November 22, 2020

There were quite a few other standout performers at UFC 255 that didn’t receive a bonus including Moreno and Paul Craig, but Figueiredo defeating Perez in the main event and not getting a 50k check at the end of the night seems like a downright shocking decision. It seems like the UFC wanted to spread the bonus money around, but the champ deserved it.

Do you think Deiveson Figueiredo should have got a 50k bonus at UFC 255?