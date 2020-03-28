Dillon Danis takes aim at Valentina Shevchenko for supporting Jon Jones

Bellator star Dillon Danis has taken exception to UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko defending Jon Jones during his recent arrest.

The mixed martial arts community, for the most part, reacted incredibly negatively when the news broke that Jones had been arrested once again on a variety of charges in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

However, Shevchenko was quick to defend Jones, noting the time they shared a card together back at UFC 247.

Dillon Danis went after Valentina Shevchenko, but later he deleted this tweet. #MMATwitter #JonJones pic.twitter.com/5RLN1P8FAj — Simon (@Panigale__V4) March 27, 2020

In a now-deleted tweet, Danis had the following to say on Shevchenko’s remarks.

“Drunk driving multiple times he isn’t just putting his own life in danger but the life of others maybe you should talk to a young kid who parents have been killed by a drunk driver that were completely innocent and maybe you will rethink a noble man,”

Dillon Danis has always been up for stirring the pot on social media, with that becoming an important part of his gimmick over the course of the last few years. Whether or not he can carry that momentum into a successful run with Bellator remains to be seen, especially when you consider how inactive he’s been with the promotion.

Above all that, though, it’s been a difficult day or so for Shevchenko in the wake of her tweet being released. Many fans have questioned the logic behind her defending Jones, whereas others feel like the light heavyweight king of the UFC needs to get the help that he clearly needs.

There has been no confirmation one way or the other regarding whether or not the UFC is going to strip Jones of his title, but for the time being, it appears as if Jon’s biggest problem is going to come in the form of the punishment that is handed down to him.

Either way, this isn’t a story that is going to go away in a hurry.