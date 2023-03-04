Video | Conor McGregor crashes the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins, Jake Gyllenhaal films scene for Road House

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor made a surprise appearance at tonight’s UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins in Las Vegas.

Shortly after Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane squared off and did short interviews with Joe Rogan, ‘Notorious’ took to the stage with a microphone in hand.

"Who's ready for tomorrow night?!" "We got the biggest fight in Road House history!"@TheNotoriousMMA has his Director hat on! 🎥#UFC285 | #RoadHouse pic.twitter.com/sagECM2s8m — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 4, 2023

“Who’s ready for tomorrow night? We have the biggest fight in Road House history, Harris vs. Dalton, UFC 222. Everyone in this arena you’re about to be part of my movie.”

McGregor of course teamed up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal to film the remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House‘.

The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott. The remake will feature Gyllenhaal playing the role of a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys. The remake is said to be shooting in the Dominican Republic and once completed will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Conor McGregor asked fans in attendance to get loud for the film scene which featured Jake Gyllenhaal and UFC veteran Jay Hieron.

Gyllenhaal looked his part for the role, showcasing a ripped physique to match his emotional character. See highlights of that footage below courtesy off MMAJunkie:

Jake Gyllenhaal and former UFC fighter Jay Heiron film a scene for the Road House remake after #UFC285 ceremonial weigh-ins. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/jl48bOXIbv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 4, 2023

Conor McGregor is of course currently in Las Vegas for the filming of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. ‘Notorious’ is coaching the show opposite fellow former MMA champion Michael Chandler. The pair will meet later this year in a highly anticipated lightweight clash.

Although McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed since July of 2021, the Irishman is more than confident that he will be able to “slice through” Chandler when the pair collide later this year.

“I think I’m just going to slice through him. I think I’m a little too slicy, (more) than anyone he’s fought – a little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.”

