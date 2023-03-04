Jon Jones confirms he has no plans of partying win or lose at UFC 285: “You guys don’t want to see me lit”

Unlike in the past, Jon Jones will not be taking in the Las Vegas nightlife if he wins at UFC 285 tonight against Ciryl Gane.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion took a three-year hiatus from the sport, and with his newfound mindset, he is just hours away from potentially solidifying himself as the GOAT of MMA.

Jones dominated the 205lbs division for over a decade, defeating Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Thiago Santos, Dominick Reyes, and many more to become the greatest champion in divisional history.

Despite his in-cage dominance, Jones has had his fair share of legal troubles, including failed drug tests, trouble with the law, and moving entire UFC events to different locations on days’ notice.

“I’m not getting lit at all,” Jones said when asked if he plans to celebrate after UFC 285. “You guys don’t want to see me lit. I’ll just leave it at that.”

White’s reply was one of the religious-like proportions.

“Amen,” White said with a smile and a laugh.

Quotes transcribed from MMA Mania.

Jones’ latest incident came in the Fall of 2021 after his first fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the “Fight Wing” of the UFC Hall of Fame, as he got into an altercation with his fiancee, and the police eventually got involved.

This led to White threatening never to headline Jones again in another Las Vegas-based pay-per-view. This is no longer the case.

“It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason,” White said then. “This city is not good for Jon Jones, and here we are again. It’s not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it’s almost expected. You can’t even get him in Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame. It’s a problem. This guy’s got a lot of demons, man. A lot of demons.”

Jones’ last Octagon appearance came at UFC 247, as he secured a close decision win against Dominick Reyes.

Will Jon Jones beat Ciryl Gane and win the heavyweight title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Penn Nation!