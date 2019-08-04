VIDEO | Colby Covington takes phone call from President Trump

Colby Covington took a phone call from President Donald Trump following his unanimous decision win over Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5.

Watch the video below, which the UFC’s Twitter account posted. Earlier in the day, Trump had sent out a Tweet to Covington wishing him good luck in the fight, which he won via lopsided unanimous decision after five hard-fought rounds.

Colby Covington got a call from @realDonaldTrump after #UFCNewark!? No big deal… 😳 pic.twitter.com/g3zPIjCifm — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 4, 2019

“I feel amazing but I would never want to fight you Mr. President. I’ve seen your bricks of hands in the Oval Office man. If you hit me one time I’m going to sleep. I ain’t messing with you,” Covington said to Trump on the phone call. Since the call was not on speaker phone, it was not possible to hear the message Trump said to Covington on the call.

Covington was also interviewed backstage by the UFC and asked the President to watch him fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 244 this November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“President Trump is making our country great again and I’m making the UFC welterweight division great again. Let’s unity these belts in November at Madison Square Garden so it’s right down the street from the Trump family. I guarantee our president will come watch us front row,” Covington said.

Covington also took to Twitter to send a message to Trump, thanking him for the phone call.

Thank you for the phone call and always supporting me Mr. President!Thank you to the first family @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump & @kimguilfoyle for coming out front row and cheering me on! If people thought tonight was a landslide, wait until the 2020 election! God bless America! 🇺🇸 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 3, 2019

Although the President was not able to attend Covington’s fight against Lawler, reportedly due to security reasons, expect a push for him to attend UFC 244 by Covington over the next few months.

