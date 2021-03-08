Video | Aljamain Sterling squares off with Henry Cejudo, tells Dana White “we can do this fight next”

Newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is interested in fighting Henry Cejudo in his first attempt at a title defense.

Sterling captured the promotions 135lbs title in controversial fashion yesterday evening at UFC 259, emerging victorious over Petr Yan due to a disqualification from an illegal knee in the fourth round.

While few disagreed with the fight stoppage, many fighters were unhappy with Aljamain Sterling being awarded the UFC bantamweight title. Among those to blast ‘Funkmaster’ for perhaps some extra showmanship following Yan’s illegal knee was Henry Cejudo.

’Triple C’ eventually walked back on his initial scrutiny of Sterling and most recently the pair squared off in Las Vegas.

As seen below via Funkmaster’s Twitter, Cejudo and Sterling squared off while suggesting to Dana White that this could be the fight to make next.

All that talking stops when face to face! We can do this fight next instead! .@danawhite https://t.co/ogISOnx5OD — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 8, 2021

“All that talking stops when face to face! We can do this fight next instead!” – Sterling wrote while tagging UFC President Dana White.

Cejudo of course retired MMA following his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. With that said, ‘Triple C’ has been flirting with the idea of a comeback for some time, so maybe ‘Funkmaster’ is the man to bring Henry back.

Petr Yan will definitely be appalled by thought of anything but an immediate rematch with Aljamain Sterling. The Russian standout was seemingly having his way with the American prior to the illegal knee that stopped the contest.

What do you think of Aljamain Sterling suggesting he might fight Henry Cejudo in his first attempted title defense? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!