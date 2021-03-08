Betting odds released for rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling

Petr Yan opened up as the clear betting favorite for a potential rematch later this year against UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling and Yan put on a great fight for as long as it lasted, with both men having success throughout the first three rounds, and the fight was a tossup on the judges’ scorecards at that point. However, the fourth round saw Yan really start to take over and begin to hurt Sterling. He then made one of the worst decisions in a UFC fight ever when he kneed Sterling in the head while he was a downed opponent. Sterling defeated Yan via DQ after the Russian kneed him in the head illegally and the fight was called off by the referee.

Because of the unusual nature of the way the fight ended, a rematch seems like a foregone conclusion, and UFC president Dana White hinted at one during the UFC 259 post-fight press conference. With the rematch between Yan and Sterling likely set to take place later this year, the sportsbooks released the betting odds for the fight (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Future Events

Petr Yan -250

Aljamain Sterling +210

Yan opened up as a -250 betting favorite for the rematch, meaning a $250 bet would win $100. As for Sterling, he opened up at +210, meaning a $100 bet would win you $210. The first fight between these two at UFC 259 ended with the line closing near a Pick ’em, so the oddsmakers have adjusted after seeing what happened and gave Yan clear favorite status.

Prior to the loss to Sterling, Yan had won all seven of his UFC fights, including a TKO win over Jose Aldo to capture the vacant crown. Sterling, meanwhile, has won six straight fights in the Octagon overall. The rematch between these two should be a fantastic fight, and hopefully this time there aren’t any illegal knees or controversy as far as the belt goes.

Who is your money on in the rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling?