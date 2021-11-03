Vicente Luque reiterates callout of Nate Diaz for December UFC card: “I want the challenge”

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque reiterated his callout of Nate Diaz for an upcoming December UFC card, saying “I want the challenge.”

Luque called out Diaz following his submission win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 back in August, and Luque and Diaz have gone back-and-forth on social media over the last few months. Right now, it seems like the UFC is more interested in booking Diaz against Khamzat Chimaev, but if you ask Luque, this is still the fight that he hopes the UFC books.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz, Luque reiterated his callout of Diaz, saying that he is training right now and will be ready to fight in December if the UFC wants it. As far as Luque goes, Diaz is a big challenge for him, and that’s what motivates him in MMA.

“If it’s up to me, it’s happening. I’m already training with that mindset. I’ll be ready for December. The UFC knows I’m interested, that I’m in. Nate seems to be in as well, at least he said that on Twitter, so, to me, it’s a deal. Just give me the date, I’m already training for it. I’ll be prepared,” Luque said.

“I love to fight, I love challenges. I’ve never fought five rounds before, but if I have to go 10 rounds right away, that’s even better. It would be a bigger challenge, and against a guy that I know has plenty of cardio. Nate has great cardio. The longer the fight goes the better for him, so it’s a perfect guy to test me, to see if I can go 10 rounds. I want the challenge, and that motivates me a lot.”

Do you hope that the UFC books Nate Diaz vs. Vicente Luque next, or do you want to see Diaz fight Khamzat Chimaev instead as UFC president Dana White seems to want next?