Daniel Cormier suggests Khamzat Chimaev fight Gilbert Burns next

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier suggested that emerging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev fight against Gilbert Burns next.

Chimaev absolutely destroyed Li Jingliang on the UFC 267 main card in what was by far the most impressive performance of his career. He is now a perfect 4-0 in the Octagon and there are some who believe that Chimaev should be fast-tracked towards a title shot. However, it seems likely that he will have to fight at least one more time before the UFC gives him the shot at the UFC welterweight title. The promotion is reportedly looking into the possibility of a fight against Nate Diaz, but so far, nothing has been made official.

If the Diaz fight doesn’t go through, then perhaps Chimaev could fight another big-name welterweight, and that could be Burns. The Brazilian beat Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 in the summer to bounce back from a KO loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earlier this year. If you ask Cormier, that’s the fight to make. Speaking on the “DC & RC” podcast, Cormier explained why he believes Chimaev vs. Burns is the right fight to make. As far as DC goes, it’s the perfect way to test Chimaev at this point in his UFC career.

“For Khamzat Chimaev? It’s time to give him one of the higher-ranked guys. And I think a guy that could be good for him is Gilbert Burns. Because Gilbert Burns has a well-rounded skill set, he’s a great wrestler, he’s a great jiu-jitsu guy, his standup has improved, and he’s back. Right? So he lost the title fight to Kamaru (Usman) but then he beat Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in his last fight and showed that he’s back on the winning track, so that makes sense for (Chimaev),” Cormier said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier and want to see Khamzat Chimaev fight Gilbert Burns next?