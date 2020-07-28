VaynerSports enters MMA management industry, signs multiple stars

VaynerSports, a talent agency that is already established in professional football, baseball and e-sports, has entered the MMA industry.

This news was first reported by veteran MMA reporter Mike Russell, and confirmed in a release on Tuesday.

As if the social media and mixed martial arts intersection wasn’t bizarrely murky enough with managers tweeting on behalf of fighters praising themselves, hearing that @garyvee is forming an MMA management firm. Press release is expected tomorrow, per sources. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) July 27, 2020

The MMA division of VaynerSports will be run by Lloyd Pierson, an agent that formerly worked with Ballangee Group. The agency has already signed a host of high-profile fighters in the UFC and ONE Championship, including former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber, and UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.

“Over the last several years, I have watched what (VaynerSports) have been able to accomplish, and the game changing approach they bring to the talent management world,” Pierson said in a statement (h/t MMA Junkie). “I believe adding the Vayner platform will enable the sport, and the brands of individual fighters, to push the boundaries even further. I’m confident this partnership will help the sport become even more mainstream.”

VaynerSports was co-founded by brothers Gary and AJ Vaynerchuk. The former is excited about the opportunity to start representing MMA fighters.

“At our core, VaynerSports focuses on taking a different approach than the traditional agency model by leveraging our unique backgrounds in business, media and branding,” Vaynerchuk said. “I believe no group of athletes are more underserved than those in mixed martial arts. These men and women have both the talent and hunger to succeed in and outside of the octagon.”