USADA releases statement regarding the eligibility of Conor McGregor to resume competition

The USADA has released a statement regarding the eligibility of Conor McGregor to resume competition.

It was announced by UFC President, Dana White that former champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) would return to coach ‘The Ultimate Fighter ‘ against Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in May of this year.

McGregor, 34, and Chandler, 36, will be opposing coaches on ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ and will face off in the famed Octagon at the end of the season.

The new season of TUF will air from May 30th to August 15th, culminating with a McGregor vs. Chandler battle to take place on pay-per-view. A date and location has yet to be confirmed.

McGregor, who pulled out of the USADA testing pool after breaking his tibia in his last fight against Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in 2021, has been focusing on recovery, rehabilitation and training ahead of a potential return to the Octagon this year.

As per ‘TSN Sports’, USADA representatives issued the following statement:

USADA has put out a statement regarding the eligibility of Conor McGregor to resume competition, confirming that he has not yet been re-enrolled into the USADA anti-doping pool: pic.twitter.com/vn8KhFgyEv — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 4, 2023

“As we’ve confirmed before, as of today, Conor McGregor has not been re-enrolled in the USADA testing pool, which he would have to be in for a minimum of six months and have at least two negative tests prior to any competition.”

“For all the obvious reasons, coaches are not in our testing pool and there is no requirement for him or other coaches to be in the testing pool just to coach. “

“If there is eventually a plan for the coaches to fight each other, then he would have to be in the testing pool at least six months and have two negative tests before any fight.”

‘Notorious’ has previously coached on TUF, having been pitted against Urijah Faber (35-11 MMA) on Season 22. It will be Chandler’s first crack as a coach on the UFC reality television series.

So now it’s time to do the math – if the Irishman needs to have a minimum of six months in the USADA testing pool – and he re-enrolled now…. that would mean an August timeframe for a battle between himself and Chandler.

