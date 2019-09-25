Urijah Faber rips manager who claimed he re-retired

Yesterday afternoon, MMA manager Daniel Rubenstein claimed that UFC bantamweight star Urijah Faber had re-retired.

Petr’s already accepted a fight vs Faber, but Faber is apparently reretired. If Frankie wants to fight in Vegas Dec 14, would be Petr’s honor to fight a legend like him. Wish @funkmasterMMA a speedy recovery. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) September 24, 2019

since he was offered a fight vs Petr Yan. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) September 24, 2019

“Petr’s already accepted a fight vs Faber, but Faber is apparently re-retired. If Frankie wants to fight in Vegas Dec 14, would be Petr’s honor to fight a legend like him. Wish @funkmasterMMA a speedy recovery,” Rubenstein wrote on Twitter.

“Since he was offered a fight vs Petr Yan,” the manager added when asked when Faber re-retired.

It did not take long for Faber to respond to this claim — and he was not impressed.

“Yo Rubenstein,” Faber said in a video posted to Instagram. “You and [UFC matchmaker Sean] Shelby have been sitting around the house, feeding each other corndogs, rustling up each other’s hair, talking about what’s good for Ruby sports. Keep my name out of your mouth. You don’t know what you’re talking about. I spoke with Dana [White] today. That’s who I’m dealing with on my next possible fight. If you have something to say about me, you can contact me. You have my information. Until then, you guys keep taking turns taking out the trash, and I’ll work with Dana.”

That’s not where Faber stopped, either. In the caption for the same post, he claimed that Rubenstein only has a life in the MMA industry thanks to his relationship with Shelby.

“Managers are getting desperate these days,” he wrote. “Get a life Ruby @dannyrube, and count ur lucky stars for Shelby giving u MMA life, he knows perfectly well my situation. Make a call.”

Suffice it to say that Urijah Faber was not pleased with the things that were said about him.

Stay tuned for details on his next fight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/25/2019.