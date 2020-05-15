Urijah Faber explains why he weighed in today: “Hard to turn down a sack of cash”

Urijah Faber has a few reasons why he weighed in on Friday.

Although he doesn’t have a fight booked, he surprised everyone when he took the scale on Friday morning to weigh-in. Immediately, it caused confusion as to why he was weighed-in but it was later reported it was due to the fact his fighter, Song Yadong was having visa issues. But, those are now all sorted, and Faber will be in his corner instead of fighting.

The UFC Hall of Famer took to Instagram to fully explain why he weighed in.

“Putting in the A team. @yadongsong ready to shine! ‘The Damage’ @darrenelkinsmma ready for the Grind! Had about 12 hours to get my juices flowing, visualization self belief on point (that was about it 😎)! Hard to turn down a good time, a tough opponent and a sack of cash 💰…especially on my birthday! So glad I’m sitting the bench, everyone’s in for a treat Saturday. I’m Inspired by @ufc @danawhite and crew’s tenacity and never give up attitude. This organization knows how to fight,” Faber wrote on Instagram.

Faber has not fought since he suffered a brutal knockout loss to Petr Yan at UFC 245. It was his second fight since coming out of retirement. In his comeback scrap, he knocked out Ricky Simon in under a minute.

If Faber was to fight on Saturday, he would’ve been taking on Marlon Vera who is a surging contender at bantamweight. Yet, he won’t have to as his pupil, Yadong will now battle “Chito” in what is expected to be one of the best fights on the card.

With Urijah Faber weighing-in and being open to fighting, it may mean he is looking at fighting again. He has been uncertain about his fighting future but for now, is focused on cornering his fighters.

What do you make of Urijah Faber’s reasons as to why he weighed in?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/14/2020.