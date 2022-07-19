Ukrainian MMA Fighter Maxim Ryndovskiy reportedly tortured and executed by Neo Nazi group for training with Russians

Ukrainian MMA Fighter Maxim Ryndovskiy was reportedly tortured and executed by a Neo-Nazi group for training with the Russians.

Ryndovskiy, 29, was born in Kyiv, Ukraine and competed as a middleweight. With only 1 win and no losses in his pro career, his last fight was back in April of 2017 with the UPLH (Ukrainian Professional League of Horting) where he defeated Artem Klochko (2-2 MMA) by TKO.

Claiming responsibility for the torture and execution of the Ukrainian athlete as a result of the fighter training with Russian MMA fighters during the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, is a Neo-Nazi group.

The Neo-Nazi group claimed (h/t Marca.com):

“An athlete and idol of youth, a Jew, was shot.”

Arthur Morgan posted to social media the following notice:

#MMA fighter was tortured to death by #Ukraine. now the video of the crime has surfaced. They made an example of him for training in a gym with #Chechens. He was not in the military, he was an athlete. Who wanted to keep sport out of politics. A civilian. His death was brutal. pic.twitter.com/AGXIcFJhxJ — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) July 18, 2022

The video has been circulating over social media and is disturbing to say the least.

It is rumoured that Ryndovskiy trained at the Chechen club, MMA Akhmat. It was founded in 2014 and named after the first president of the Chechen Republic in Russia, Akmat Kadyrov.

Ryndovskiy was vocal in his opposition to the war in Europe.

Although the Neo-Nazi group is claiming the Ukrainian MMA fighter is dead, there has been no official confirmation. It is known that Ryndovskiy hasn’t posted anything on social media in months.

Do you agree that sports should be kept out of politics?

