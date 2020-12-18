UFC welterweight Mike Perry shares hilarious “Dreams vs. Reality” post

UFC welterweight Mike Perry continues to entertain the masses as fans wait to see if and when he’ll step back into the Octagon.

Perry has been on quite the rollercoaster ride ever since he first entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and in the wake of his defeat to Tim Means, many are wondering whether or not he’ll ever fight for the promotion again.

Regardless of whether or not it happens, “Platinum” is more than happy to mock himself in the name of having fun with his supporters.

One thing about Mike Perry that resonates with the MMA fandom is his determination and willingness to succeed, which he showed off perfectly in another recent post after the Tim Means fight.

“I hope the next guy hits hard enough to put me in comatose…. 😴 I’m working on my power , cardio and weight. I’ll be ready. #HitMeLikeARayOfSun #HitMeHarder #IWantToFeelIt #KickMeInTheNuts #SlamMeOnMyHead #ElbowMeInTheFace #ThereIsNothingYouCanDoToMe #ThisIsGodsPathForMe #PlatinumPower #Energy #Strength #BringItOnMF #ImReadyForAnyShot”.

The UFC has always loved having fighters on the roster that go out there and put on a show, and win or lose, that’s the reputation that Perry has garnered over the years. However, the question now is whether or not they can afford to have someone so volatile on the books.

From his issues outside of the cage to some of his mishaps with weight cutting, Perry has given the company plenty of reasons to release him in the last few years. Still, he’s been hanging on to his position for a while, and it’s not difficult to imagine a scenario in which he’s given another chance to prove himself as an elite fighter.

He may not get the Nate Diaz fight that he’s been petitioning for but if the UFC does decide to book him again, you can bet it’ll be in a fun bout.

Will Mike Perry stay in the UFC for the entirety of 2021?