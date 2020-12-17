Mike Perry reveals his Christmas wish: a fight with Nate Diaz

UFC fighter Mike Perry wants to test himself in a big way for his next fight by squaring off against Nate Diaz.

Perry, who is coming off the back of a defeat to Tim Means, has been a source of great debate amongst MMA fans for a long time now. Some enjoy his antics and are always excited to see him fight, whereas others are disturbed by his actions outside the cage.

Either way, though, despite his recent record, it doesn’t seem as if he’s planning on riding off into the sunset just yet.

On some real (weird) shit, wish I could fight @NateDiaz209 for Christmas — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 16, 2020

“On some real (weird) shit, wish I could fight @NateDiaz209 for Christmas,” Perry wrote.

After his last fight against Means, Perry once again made it clear that he is gearing up to be better than ever in his next bout.

“I hope the next guy hits hard enough to put me in comatose…. 😴 I’m working on my power , cardio and weight. I’ll be ready. #HitMeLikeARayOfSun #HitMeHarder #IWantToFeelIt #KickMeInTheNuts #SlamMeOnMyHead #ElbowMeInTheFace #ThereIsNothingYouCanDoToMe #ThisIsGodsPathForMe #PlatinumPower #Energy #Strength #BringItOnMF #ImReadyForAnyShot”.

There are still many questions when it comes to what the future holds for Nate Diaz himself, because while he may be one of the most popular fighters of his generation, it tends to be hard to predict what he’s going to do next.

The overwhelming expectation is that he will be back one day to fight either Jorge Masvidal again or perhaps Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight, but the door also seems to be open for him and his brother Nick to take part in some kind of celebrity boxing showdown against the Paul brothers.

There are plenty of bizarre ideas that have been thrown out there, but in terms of pure quality and entertainment, it’d be hard to find many better options than Mike Perry vs. Nate Diaz.

Who do you think would win in a fight between Perry and Diaz?