UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad extends offer to Nate Diaz following Khamzat Chimaev fight booking: “Hit my line”

Belal Muhammad has offered to train Nate Diaz ahead of his UFC 279 main event fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

After Chimaev beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, Muhammad made it known he wanted to fight the Swede next time out. Yet, the promotion decided to go with the Diaz fight, and now after the bout has been made, Muhammad has made it clear that he would be willing to train with Diaz and hopes the Stockton native wins.

Let’s go Nate !! #209 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 19, 2022

When asked by a fan if he would train Diaz for the Chimaev fight, Muhammad was quick to say he would be happy to do so.

“Hit my line @NateDiaz209,” Muhammad said when a fan asked if he would fly in for Diaz’s training camp.

Belal Muhammad also didn’t stop there as he then gave his thoughts on the welterweight division and says he wants Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards to win. Of course, Edwards is fighting Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title and should both Usman and Chimaev win, the two would be matched up against one another and would be a massive fight.

I hope Nate and Leon both win and ruin everyone’s plans — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 19, 2022

“I hope Nate and Leon both win and ruin everyone’s plans,” Muhammad said.

Although Muhammad is hoping Diaz beats Chimaev, it doesn’t seem likely as the Stockton native is a massive underdog and may close as the biggest underdog in UFC history. Chimaev is also undefeated and has looked phenomenal in his UFC tenure.

As for Belal Muhammad, he is set to face Sean Brady at UFC 280 in a pivotal fight for the welterweight division. Should Muhammad win, he would be knocking on the door of a future title shot at 170lbs.

What do you make of Belal Muhammad rooting for Nate Diaz at UFC 279?