UFC wants Paddy Pimblett to beat Justin Gaethje, says former champion

A UFC legend believes the promotion he once called his fighting home wants Paddy Pimblett to defeat Justin Gaethje.

Pimblett and Gaethje will share the Octagon in the main event of UFC 324 on Jan. 24. It’ll headline UFC’s debut card on Paramount+. The interim UFC Lightweight Championship will be at stake. Main titleholder Ilia Topuria is currently dealing with personal matters.

Ahead of fight night, one of Gaethje’s old foes Eddie Alvarez spoke to MMAJunkie.com and he shared his belief that UFC officials want Pimblett to emerge victorious.

“I started in 2003. I started in an era when UFC was about to go bankrupt, so I’ve watched this sport grow and move and transform and evolve all along the way,” Alvarez said. “It’s entertainment first. PRIDE was the same way. But as a business there’s that fine line of, ‘We need to make money, and we need to keep the legitimacy of our sport alive.’ I think they do a good job for the most part. More and more you’re going to have to put these big fights on what the fans wants. And the customer is always right, brother.

“The UFC of course is going to want Paddy to pull through, and it’s hard to bet against the machine. I think if anybody can beat the machine, it’s Justin Gaethje. He’s very unpredictable. Very unpredictable.”

Pimbett has had bad blood brewing with Topuria over the years, so a win for “The Baddy” over Gaethje would lead to a lucrative title unification bout against “El Matador.” Of course, “The Highlight” will have other plans as he hopes to win undisputed UFC gold before he eventually retires. Gaethje has held interim gold, but he never earned the undisputed distinction.

