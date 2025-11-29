UFC 324: ‘Gaethje vs. Pimblett’ Fight Card and Rumors

By Chris Taylor - November 28, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje, UFC 324, UFC

The Octagon will take center stage at T-Mobile Arena on January 24th, with two title bouts set to headline the fight card.

In the main event, the promotion‘s interim lightweight title will be up for grabs as Paddy Pimblett takes on Justin Gaethje. An interim belt was introduced after reigning champion Ilia Topuria revealed he needed extended time off to deal with some personal issues.

Pimblett (23-3 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title bout riding a nine-fight winning streak, with his two most recent triumphs resulting in stoppage victories over Michael Chandler and King Green. ‘The Baddy’ hasn’t tasted defeat since September of 2018, where he dropped a decision to Soren Bak under the Cage Warriors banner.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 313 in March of this year, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev. Prior to that win, ‘The Highlight’ was coming off a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April of 2024 (see that here).

UFC 324 will be co-headlined by a highly anticipated women’s bantamweight title fight featuring current champion Kayla Harrison taking on former division queen Amanda Nunes.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316

(via Zuffa LLC)

Harrison (19-1 MMA) will be looking to earn her first career UFC title defense when she collides with ‘The Lioness’. The former Olympic gold medalist was most recently seen in action at June’s UFC 317 event in New Jersey, where she captured the promotion‘s 135lbs title with a submission victory over Julianna Pena.

Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes (23-5 MMA) will be competing for the first time since UFC 289 in June of 2023, where she successfully defended the bantamweight title with a decision win over Irene Aldana. ‘The Lioness’ vacated the belt and announced she would be stepping away from the sport following that victory.

Also set to be featured on January’s UFC 324 main card lineup is a men’s bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong.

O’Malley (18-3 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Suga’ most recently competed at June’s UFC 317 event, where he fell short in his attempt to regain the title from rival Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley most recent win came back at UFC 299 in March of 2024, where he earned a decision victory over Marlon Vera to successfully defend the promotion‘s 135lbs title.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (22-8-1 MMA) most recently competed at February’s UFC event in Seattle, where he earned a technical decision victory over former title holder Henry Cejudo. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was coming off a decision loss to Petr Yan.

Get the current UFC 324 fight card and lineup below, the event takes place on January 24th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Main Event:

155lbs: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett (interim title fight)

Co-Main Event:

135lbs: Amanda Nunes vs. Kalya Harrison (women’s bantamweight title fight)

Other bouts announced for UFC 324:

135lbs: Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong

265lbs: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis

145lbs: Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva

125lbs: Rose Namajunas vs. Alexa Grasso

135lbs: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

185lbs: Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev

205lbs: Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas

What other fights would you like to see added to January’s UFC 324 event?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Paddy Pimblett UFC UFC 324

Related

Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes responds to fighters criticizing his UFC 325 title fight with Alex Volkanovski: "Stop whining"

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes post-Noche UFC
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski admits other fighters are "more deserving" to fight him for the title at UFC 325

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski openly admits that he feels other fighters were “more deserving” of a title fight at UFC 325 when compared to Diego Lopes.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC walkout
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan reacts after being snubbed of a title opportunity at UFC 324

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan was not happy to learn that Paddy Pimblett will be fighting Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324.

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Jon Jones responds after Daniel Cormier questions his choices on Thanksgiving: "That's a long term rental"

Chris Taylor - November 28, 2025

Jon Jones has responded to his longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier, this after ‘DC’ questioned why he traveled to Chechnya during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling says the UFC matchmaking is "110% not what it used to be"

Dylan Bowker - November 28, 2025

The UFC has announced the first marquee bouts to kick off their new Paramount deal, and it did not seem to impress Aljamain Sterling. The reaction of the former bantamweight champion seems to be a more emerging microcosm of a sentiment regarding the UFC matchmaking not being as potent as it once was.

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso vs. Rose Namajunas booked for UFC 324 in clash of ex-champs

Dylan Bowker - November 28, 2025
Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria to Cristiano Ronaldo after latter became shareholder in MMA company: "Welcome to the family"

Dylan Bowker - November 28, 2025

Ilia Topuria recently tipped his proverbial cap to Cristiano Ronaldo as the soccer star has revealed he now has major stakes in an MMA promotion partly owned by the UFC lightweight champion. Way of the Warrior FC is a surging Spanish mixed martial arts organization, and via his X account @Cristiano, Ronaldo said,

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway supports Ilia Topuria as latter will sit out early-2026 for personal reasons: "I know the struggle first hand"

Dylan Bowker - November 28, 2025

Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria threw down in the octagon at one point, but nowadays, the former is offering his support to the latter amid a difficult time.

Paddy Pimblett and Joe Rogan UFC 314
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 324 headliner Paddy Pimblett predicts fan excuses for Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 28, 2025

Paddy Pimblett wouldn’t be surprised if fans discredit him should he emerge victorious at UFC 324.

Arman Tsarukyan
Michael Bisping

UFC 324 didn't snub Arman Tsarukyan, claims Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 28, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan wasn’t snubbed of a headlining spot at UFC 324 if you believe one MMA legend.