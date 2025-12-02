UFC 324’s Sean O’Malley jokes about his ‘downfall’ before Song Yadong fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025
Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction

Sean O’Malley isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself ahead of his UFC 324 clash with Song Yadong.

The “Suga” show hasn’t had the best of luck inside the Octagon as of late. He dropped two straight bouts to the current UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley was submitted in his most recent outing against “The Machine.”

While O’Malley has been used to getting the headlining spot of UFC cards, he won’t even be in the co-main event of UFC 324. O’Malley took to “The BrO’Malley Show” to joke about how far he’s fallen down the card (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Paddy (Pimblett) vs. Justin Gaethje, they announced it at halftime, Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes, I’m not even a co-main, dude,” O’Malley said. “I’m falling off hard. What’s next, prelims? Early prelims?

“God dammit, it’s not going good for ‘The Suga Show.’ I’m about to be fighting at ICF in Great Falls, the stock of the ‘The Suga Show’ is down bad right now. It’s not good. It’s not looking good, but you’re only as good as your last fight, so I go out there and win, then we’re back.”

O’Malley admitted that he initially wasn’t seeking a fight with Yadong. He had his eyes on another rising contender.

“I didn’t want this fight. I wanted Aiemann (Zahabi). I’m like, ‘Can I have Zahabi?’ They’re like, ‘No.’ F*ck! Fine, I’ll take Song. It’s a good fight, No. 2 vs. No. 5 in January. I’ve been trying to fight. I was trying to fight in December, trying to fight in November, but I’m ready.”

O’Malley is hoping to find himself back in the UFC bantamweight title race if he can defeat Yadong, who earned a technical decision win over Henry Cejudo back in February. O’Malley is currently the No. 2-ranked bantamweight, while Yadong is in the No. 5 spot behind Cory Sandhagen, Petr Yan, O’Malley, and Umar Nurmagomedov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 316, opposite Dana White at the UFC 322 press conference

Sean O'Malley questions Dana White's lack of promotion after heavily criticized 2026 fight announcements

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall slams fans saying he wanted a way out against Ciryl Gane: 'I was expecting a tough fight'

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall has made it clear he wasn’t looking for a way out against Ciryl Gane.

Tom Aspinall speaks with Michael Bisping at the UFC London ceremonial weigh-in
Tom Aspinall

Michael Bisping says Tom Aspinall is 'playing into the narrative' in proving severity of UFC 321 injuries

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping advised Tom Aspinall on how to handle criticism of his fight at UFC 321 correctly.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, Dana White
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall slams Jon Jones for post-UFC 321 trolling: 'This guy was the GOAT?'

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall finally responded to Jon Jones’s relentless trolling since his UFC 321 title defense.

Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje, UFC 324, UFC
Justin Gaethje

UFC wants Paddy Pimblett to beat Justin Gaethje, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025

A UFC legend believes the promotion he once called his fighting home wants Paddy Pimblett to defeat Justin Gaethje.

Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference

UFC champion doubts Ronda Rousey fights Katie Taylor in boxing match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 211
Terrance McKinney

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 211 with Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

The 211th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 323.

Brandon Moreno UFC
Tatsuro Taira

Brandon Moreno believes title shot is undeniable if he wins at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025

Former UFC champion Brandon Moreno believes he deserves another shot at flyweight gold if he defeats Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili celebrates UFC 320 win
Islam Makhachev

Merab Dvalishvili is a more interesting grappler than Islam Makhachev, says Dominick Cruz

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025

UFC legend Dominick Cruz has explained why he prefers Merab Dvalishvili’s grappling to Islam Makhachev’s grappling.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison isn't bothered about not being the main event at UFC 324

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025

Kayla Harrison isn’t too bothered that her superfight against Amanda Nunes isn’t the main event fight at UFC 324.