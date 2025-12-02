UFC 324’s Sean O’Malley jokes about his ‘downfall’ before Song Yadong fight

Sean O’Malley isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself ahead of his UFC 324 clash with Song Yadong.

The “Suga” show hasn’t had the best of luck inside the Octagon as of late. He dropped two straight bouts to the current UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley was submitted in his most recent outing against “The Machine.”

While O’Malley has been used to getting the headlining spot of UFC cards, he won’t even be in the co-main event of UFC 324. O’Malley took to “The BrO’Malley Show” to joke about how far he’s fallen down the card (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Paddy (Pimblett) vs. Justin Gaethje, they announced it at halftime, Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes, I’m not even a co-main, dude,” O’Malley said. “I’m falling off hard. What’s next, prelims? Early prelims?

“God dammit, it’s not going good for ‘The Suga Show.’ I’m about to be fighting at ICF in Great Falls, the stock of the ‘The Suga Show’ is down bad right now. It’s not good. It’s not looking good, but you’re only as good as your last fight, so I go out there and win, then we’re back.”

O’Malley admitted that he initially wasn’t seeking a fight with Yadong. He had his eyes on another rising contender.

“I didn’t want this fight. I wanted Aiemann (Zahabi). I’m like, ‘Can I have Zahabi?’ They’re like, ‘No.’ F*ck! Fine, I’ll take Song. It’s a good fight, No. 2 vs. No. 5 in January. I’ve been trying to fight. I was trying to fight in December, trying to fight in November, but I’m ready.”

O’Malley is hoping to find himself back in the UFC bantamweight title race if he can defeat Yadong, who earned a technical decision win over Henry Cejudo back in February. O’Malley is currently the No. 2-ranked bantamweight, while Yadong is in the No. 5 spot behind Cory Sandhagen, Petr Yan, O’Malley, and Umar Nurmagomedov.