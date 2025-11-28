UFC champion Ilia Topuria reveals upcoming hiatus from active competition

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has revealed that he will not compete in the first quarter of 2026 due to personal reasons.

For quite some time now, Ilia Topuria has been viewed as one of the scariest fighters in all of mixed martial arts. One of the reasons for that, we would imagine, is because he has been able to knock out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira across his last three fights.

In terms of what’s next for Topuria, there are a handful of names that would serve as pretty intriguing opponents. However, after last night’s announcement, it seems like he will end up battling whoever the interim lightweight champion will be after Justin Gaethje faces Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324.

Before we can get to that, though, Topuria first has to deal with some ongoing personal issues, as he spoke about candidly on social media in the following post.

I won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year. I’m going through a difficult moment in my personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible.

“I won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year. I’m going through a difficult moment in my personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible. I don’t want to hold up the division. The UFC will make the matchups needed, and as soon as the matters are resolved I’ll let the UFC know I’m ready to begin my return.”

We would like to send our best wishes to Ilia and his family.