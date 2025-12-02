UFC champion doubts Ronda Rousey fights Katie Taylor in boxing match

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025
Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference

A reigning UFC titleholder doubts Ronda Rousey steps inside the boxing ring with Katie Taylor.

BoxingScene.com recently had a report that turned some heads within the combat sports world. The report claimed that a boxing match between Rousey and Taylor was being discussed for summer 2026. It was noted that Netflix was interested in possibly streaming the event.

Rousey was never known for her striking ability and has never competed in a boxing match. She also hasn’t competed in combat sports since late 2016. Meanwhile, Taylor is a generational female boxer who will eventually be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison made it clear she is not sold on the boxing match actually taking place (via MMAJunkie).

“That would be some free money,” Harrison said. “Who is she going to fight? She’s not going to fight Katie Taylor in boxing. If you said MMA, I’d say OK.”

Harrison and Rousey both made their mark in MMA at different times. While many wonder how a bout between the prime version of both women would’ve went, they did meet in judo twice. Harrison explained that there were devastating circumstances during the time she was matched up with Rousey on the mat.

“Sometimes I can’t even write (it), it’s too poetic,” Harrison said. “When people talk about us fighting, all the Ronda simps are like, ‘She already beat her twice in judo.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, well, I was 13 (14-15) and I was being molested.’ (She was) 18 or 19. It’s fair. We were in the same weight class. She beat me. I’m woman enough to admit when I get beat. She beat me.”

Harrison has secured a super fight with Amanda Nunes, who is coming out of retirement. The bantamweight title bout will be featured on the UFC 324 card on Jan. 24.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Kayla Harrison Ronda Rousey UFC

