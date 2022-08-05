UFC Vegas 59: ‘Santos vs Hill’ Weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight

UFC Vegas 59 kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place today, Friday August 5th.

It will be UFC Vegas 59 at the APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday August 6th, the card doubles as the season finale of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

The main event will see light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill (10-1 MMA) take on former title challenger Thiago Santos (22-10 MMA).

Hill is coming into the cage with 3 wins in his last 4 fights, the most recent victory was against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in February of this year. Santos has had only 1 win in his last five fights.

In the co-main event, welterweights Vicente Luque (21-8 MMA) and Geoff Neal (14-4 MMA) are set to battle it out in the Octagon.

In the ‘TUF’ finals, Mohammed Usman (7-2 MMA), brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru, will take on Zac Pauga (5-0 MMA) in a heavyweight bout.

The women’s flyweight fight will see Brogan Walker-Sanchez (7-2 MMA) taking on Juliana Miller (2-1 MMA).

The full lineup for UFC Vegas 59 can be found below:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Thiago Santos (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Zac Pauga (239) vs. Mohammed Usman (236.5)

Brogan Walker-Sanchez (125.5) vs. Juliana Miller (125)

Augusto Sakai (260) vs. Sergey Spivak (249.5)

Ariane Lipski (128.5)** vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125.5)

Preliminary Card (7 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Sam Alvey (187)** vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Bryan Battle (171)

Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Erick Gonzalez (155)

Jason Witt (170) vs. Josh Quinlan (169)

Miranda Granger (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5)

Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (134.5)

** = Fighters who missed weight

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 59 tomorrow night, Saturday August 6th? Who will you be betting on for the win(s)?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!